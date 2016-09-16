NICHOLAS
RAYMOND GERARD DeSANDOLO, 54
LAKELAND - Mr. Nicholas Raymond Gerard DeSandolo, age 54, died Wednesday, September 14, 2016.
Born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, on January 15, 1962, Nicholas came here from Burrillville, R.I., in 1993. He worked for Wonder Bread in Route Sales. He enjoyed working with the North Lakeland Volunteer Football League, cooking and his grandchildren.
Mr. DeSandolo was preceded in death by his father Nicholas DeSandolo; mother Dorothy De Sandolo; and sister Martha Thompson. He is survived by his wife Brenda DeSandolo, Lakeland; son Anthony (Jenna) DeSandolo, Lakeland; daughter Heather (Jimmy) Causey, Lakeland; grandchildren: Alexis, Nicole and Monty Causey, Mason, Peyton, Bryson and Easton DeSandolo.
Memorial services to be held at a later date.
