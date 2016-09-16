ELLIOT PINCUS

Obituary

ELLIOT
PINCUS, 67

LAKELAND - Elliot Lee Pincus, age 67, died 9/2/2016. Graveside services will be held Fri. 9/16 at 2 pm at Temple Emanuel Cemetery, Lakeland, FL.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2016
