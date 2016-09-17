ROY L.
NELSON
LAKELAND - Roy L. Nelson, age 75, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2016, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Born October 16, 1941, in Akron, OH, Mr. Nelson was a longtime resident of Lakeland. He was a Probation Officer for the Florida Department of Corrections for 30 years. After retirement, Mr. Nelson served as a Polk County Probation Officer for 10 years. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid Florida Gator Fan.
He was preceded in death by his son, Roy L. Nelson, Jr., who was killed in the line of duty with the New Smyrna Beach Police Department. He is survived by his wife, Connie J. Braswell, Lakeland; a daughter, Patricia L. 'Trish' Andress, Alachua, FL; son, Robert C. 'Bob' Nelson, London, England; daughter-in-law, Angie Nelson, New Smyrna Beach, FL; brother, Larry Nelson (Regina), Ripley, OH; two sisters, Elesa Nelson, Philadelphia, PA and Elizabeth Parkinson, Hoover, AL; two step-sons, Todd W. 'Andy' Anderson (Wendy), Auburndale and James E. Anderson, Wolfe City, TX; and 5 grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Saturday, September 24, 2016, from 1:00-2:00PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. A memorial service will follow at 2:00PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the
Condolences to family at www. whiddenmclean-funeralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2016