MATHIS, 77
HAINES CITY - On September 7, 2016, Ted Mathis passed away at home, after battling cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Ted was born January 9, 1939, in Bartow, FL, to John and Maude Mathis. He remained a lifelong resident of Polk County and a life member of McLeod Memorial Presbyterian Church in Bartow.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Barbara Nevin and two grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Marilyn Mathis; his daughters Karen Mathis and Lori (Ken) Murphy; stepchildren: Lorraine (John) Hemphill, Randy (Ellen) Seeley, Andy Seeley, Robert (Alicia) Seeley, Margaret Seeley; 18 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.
Throughout his life, he worked as a manager in the food and beverage industry. He also owned a meat market in Bartow; but his greatest passion and love was involvement in the church and teaching Sunday School.
A Celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 24, 2016 at 11 a.m. at McLeod Memorial Presbyterian Church in Bartow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to McLeod Christmas Project.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2016