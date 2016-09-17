Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA M. SPRINGER. View Sign

BARBARA M.

SPRINGER, 85



AURORA, CO. - A memorial service for Barbara M. Springer, who passed away July 10th, 2016, in Aurora, Colorado, will be held Saturday, October 1, at 10:00 am at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Winter Haven.

Barbara was born January 11, 1930 in Des Plains, Illinois and her journey in life took her to several different places to live eventually settling in Winter Haven with her husband and two daughters. In Winter Haven, along with Bob, her husband, they opened B & B Electric Supplies which they ran until their retirement.

She is survived by two daughters, three grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

There will be an interment of ashes for both Barbara and Bob in the garden at St Paul's following the service. Any memorials may be made to local Hospice chapters.



