HIGHLAND CITY - John Bliss Collier, 90, born September 4, 1926 in Highland City, FL; fell asleep in death on September 13, 2016.
Survived by wife of 66 years, Madge Collier, sons Ernest Collier and Curtis Collier, grandchildren (4), and great grandchildren (2).
He fell in love and married the love of his life on July 22, 1950. Bliss owned Highland City Garage and could fix 'just about anything.' Bliss' favorite pastimes were traveling, camping, and especially fishing. He enjoyed a long life and was surrounded and loved by his children and grandchildren.
Memorial will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2350 31st St NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881 on Saturday, September 17, 2016 at 7:00 pm.
