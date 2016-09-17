GILMA
PRESTIA, 71
LAKELAND - Gilma Prestia, 71, passed away on September 14, 2016.
She was born in Colombia and moved to Lakeland in 1991, coming from New York. Gilma was a loving homemaker and a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Joseph; son, Joseph; daughters, Angela Ofelia-Prestia and Jennifer Prestia; sisters, Celeny, Amparo, Magola, Celmira, Feliza and Lilia and her four grandchildren, Jessica Ann Bellafiore, Susan Rose Bau-man, Joseph Dominick Prestia and Michael Ray Brazell II.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 19, 2016 at St. Anthony Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Graveside service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Drive, Lakeland, FL. 33810.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2016