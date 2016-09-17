FLOREDA 'LOUISE'
LANGFORD, 73
LAKELAND - Floreda 'Louise' Langford, 73, passed away on Sept 14th, 2016 at LRMC. She was surrounded by her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Ocie and Jack White and James T. Burton, her sisters Juanita Beall, Ocie Beall and her husband Phillip Langford Jr. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and John Wilson, her 4 grandchildren: Brittany Wilson (Ga), Jordan Wickizer (Fl), Rebecka Wilson (Ga), and Jeremy Wilson (Ga), and 4 great grandchildren. Her siblings include James Burton, Lee Burton and J. Ann Bowman, in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
She will be cremated. Her friends and family will gather for a life celebration on Sept 24th, 2016 at 1:00pm. Contact family for details.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2016