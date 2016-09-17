GAIL TROUT

Obituary

GAIL
TROUT, 55

LAKELAND - Gail Trout, 55, born 5/8/61; passed away 9/10/16. Celebration of life 9/17 (today) at Imperial Lakes Country Club in Mulberry from 12-3:00 p.m.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2016
