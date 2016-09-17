CHARLES A. COFFIN

Obituary

CHARLES A.
COFFIN, Jr., 79

WINTER HAVEN - Charles A. Coffin, Jr., 79, died 9/15/16. Memorial services will be held at a later date at Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery. Steele's Family F.S.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com