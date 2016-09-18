LYNN FRANCIS
CHASE, 78
2/5/1938 - 9/13/2016
LAKELAND - Lynn Francis Chase fell asleep in God's Arms on September 13th, 2016 at 12:35 a.m. He was preceded in death by his father, Ed Chase, his mother Mary Fariday Willis, his wife, Betty Chase and his step daughter Sharmon Sullivan. He is survived by his two sons, Chris Chase, Terry Chase, his step daughters Shannon Lee, Tammy Cantwell, his step sons: Walter 'Bird' Sullivan, and Mike Sullivan; along with 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Lynn F. Chase was born in Omaha, Nebraska to Ed and Mary Chase on February 5th, 1938. He began his career as an artist at the age of 4 and continued till his death in 2016. Lynn played football and graduated from Lakeland Senior High School. He continued his education at Ringling School of the Arts in Sarasota, Florida.
Lynn was an active member of First Baptist Church of Highland City for 4 years, previously a member of Scott Lake Baptist Church for 25 plus years and 12 years at Edgewood Baptist Church in Lakeland. Lynn was a 3rd Degree Mason and was associated with them for over 50 years.
He was a member of Lakeland Little Theater, the Gulf Coast Art Directors Association - Polk Chapter and was a member of the Shilo Musical Band.
He worked at Southern Roll and Photograph in Charlotte, North Carolina as their Color Separation Artist, Florida Citrus Mutual as Art and Publications Director for 25 1/2 years, Leap Associates as Art Director for 3 years, Free Lanced and Opened Chase Printing for 22 years, and completed his career at Florida Presbyterian Homes as a Security Guard for 5 1/2 years.
Lynn's personality was that of John Wayne, there was nothing he couldn't do or conquer. He loved often, unconditionally and without judgment. He was an encourager, had an awesome sense of humor, loved to fish and enjoyed traveling.
His family and friends thank God for the opportunity to love him and be loved by him during his journey. All Glory be to God for his incredible life!
Memorial Celebration to be held at First Baptist Church of Highland City, 5410 Yarborough Lane, Lakeland, Florida on October 8th, 2016 at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, Lynn requested donations be made to First Baptist Church of Highland City, or donate online to www.fbchighlandcity.com
Published in Ledger from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2016