LAKELAND - William Perdue Taggart 'Bill', Lakeland, FL, died September 8, 2016 (90).

Juanita Grace GOODSON Taggart 'Nita', Lakeland, FL, died September 12, 2016 (88).

They are survived by sons Paul Mead Taggart and James Alan (Kristy) Taggart.

Bill was born in Dayton, Ohio on September 30, 1925 to Paul Helmer Taggart and Gladys Marie PERDUE Taggart. In 1943 Bill was stationed at Homestead Naval Air Station and Nita was visiting family in Miami. As fate would have it, they collided in a local skating rink. Bill said Nita tripped him; Nita said Bill ran her over. They were engaged shortly thereafter and were married March 19th, 1948, after Bill completed his post-war education. They were married for over 68 wonderful years! In the mid-fifties, Bill became a partner in Taggart and Peterson. In 1975, he transitioned from televisions and appliances to security by becoming a partner in Sonitrol of Polk County, Inc. He was always fully immersed in his career, and believed wholeheartedly in the products and services he provided to his community. He was a Lion, a Kiwanian (He very much enjoyed serving as greeter at the annual Pancake Festival), served on the board of the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce, and served on the board of the Central Florida Speech and Hearing Center for twelve years from 1998 - 2009 (Beginning in 2001, did you see his Speech and Hearing Center picture ad in the Ledger every day for an entire year?). He also volunteered as head of security (naturally) at the gift shop during the Sun-n-Fun annual events for ten years after retiring from Sonitrol.

Nita was born in Hosford, Florida on September 26, 1927 to Mead Alexander Goodson and Lavonia Grace HOLLEY Goodson. She was a hairstylist, and transitioned to a full-time career in homemaking when the family began to grow. She was an active member of the Needlework Guild of America 39 years from 1977 - 2016, serving as a Director for 31 years from 1977 - 2007. She served on the board of the Southern Scholarship Foundation from 1991 - 1996. She was a Friend of The Polk Museum of Art and a past member of The Junior League of Greater Lakeland. She also spread her love by donating much of her wonderful culinary talent to family and friends by providing a meal in a time of need (Did you ever have a slice of her wonderful chocolate cake?).

They were both very active members of the local UCT Chapter (United Commercial Travelers) for many years. In the early 1950s, Bill and Nita founded the BYKOTA Adult Sunday School Class (Be Ye Kind One To Another) at First United Methodist Church, which is still active today!

A memorial service for Bill and Nita will be held Tuesday, September 20th at 10AM at First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church or Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL, 32778.







Published in Ledger from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2016

