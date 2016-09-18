FANNIE
CHRISTINE STOKES FLAGG, 100
TALLAHASSEE - Fannie Christine Stokes Flagg of Tallahassee, who reached her 100th birthday on 08/26/2016, was called home by the Lord on 09/12/2016.
Christine was preceded in death by many loved ones including, but not limited to: her husband, TJ Flagg; her parents, William Henry Stokes and Tokie Rosetta Barton Stokes, and her 12 brothers and sisters. Christine is survived by her three cherished children and their spouses: Margaret Christine Suarez of Odessa, FL and her husband, Ralph, Thomas Jay Flagg of Jacksonville, FL and his wife, Diana, and Mary Ann Flagg of Tallahassee, FL and her husband, Steve Leggett. Christine is also survived by her 10 'favorite' grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Christine relocated to Lake Wales, FL, with her family at the age of 5, and she remained for most of her life until after retirement. It was in this small rural community that she met and married her husband, TJ. She enjoyed raising her family in a nurturing community that included her parents, many siblings and a multitude of cousins. She and her husband became entrepreneurs when they purchased a small grocery store, 'Flagg Grocery.' Once retired, Christine and TJ spent time with friends and family traveling across the United States in their camper, visiting distant family and friends, exploring, and playing many hours of cards. Christine was an active member of Lake Wales United Methodist Church and enjoyed fellowship there within the Women's Circle, engaging in community service and recreational activities. In 1985, Christine relocated to Tallahassee and pursued and perfected her love of oil painting. She shared her works at the local Senior Citizen Center and with family and friends. Christine joined Trinity United Methodist Church to continue her relationship and walk with the Lord. Christine is described by those who knew her well as, 'quick witted, strong in her Christian faith, loved her family dearly, enjoyed laughing and playing cards, and writing letters and thank you cards.' Christine loved quotes, adages, and sayings. She was known to say when serving dinner; 'Let me know if you find there is something you are missing, and I will tell you how to get along without it,' which was followed with a sparkle in her eye and a loving smirk. She will be deeply and dearly missed.
