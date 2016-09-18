Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEANNE KENNEDY MILLER. View Sign

WINTER HAVEN - Jeanne Kennedy Miller, 68, of Winter Haven, FL passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at her home.

Born November 29, 1947 to Robert and Marjorie Sparkman Kennedy in Gainesville, FL, she was a lifelong resident of the Winter Haven area. Jeanne was a graduate of Winter Haven High School Class of 1965 and went on to graduate from the University of Florida in August 1970 where she was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority. After graduating college, she went on to get a job at Garden Grove Elementary School, where she taught and was a media specialist/librarian for 37 years. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven. She was active throughout her life and participated in the Winter Haven Blue Devils Booster Club, Tiger Cubs pack 515 and Winter Haven Youth Soccer. She was an avid card player and loved the sunsets at Anna Maria Island.

She is preceded by her mother and father and a brother, R.L. Kennedy, Jr.

Jeanne is survived by: her husband of 50 years, George; two sons, J. David Miller and his wife Regina of Tarpon Springs, FL and Coach Chris Miller and his wife Erin of Winter Haven; a brother, J. Kelly Kennedy of Winter Haven; a sister, Jan Chambers and her husband John of Temple Terrace, FL; three grandchildren Marley, Vincent, and Kennedy Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 4:00pm, Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at Grace Lutheran Church in Winter Haven. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale or the Grace Lutheran Church and School in her name.

