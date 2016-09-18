GLENNA FAYE
PRINCE, 71
LAKELAND - Glenna Faye Prince, 71, passed away Sept. 10, 2016.
Mrs. Prince was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on Nov. 10, 1944, to the late Glen and Mary McCord. She retired from SunTrust as a Mortgage Loan Underwriter.
Mrs. Prince is survived by her husband, Edgar Prince; daughters, Constance Prince (Randy) Brooker and Rose (Randy) Schryer; sister, Pamela McCord; grandchildren, Jordan Prince, Savannah Brooker, Alia (Scott) Yutzy, Allie (Cody) Ball and Nick Schryer; and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Terry Mc-Cord, Sr.; sister, Joan Dees; and grandchild, Anastasia Evans.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to the
Published in Ledger from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2016