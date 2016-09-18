JEANETTE ERVIN
|
PALMER
LAKELAND - Jeanette Ervin Palmer passed away peacefully September 15, 2016 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, Florida.
Jeanette was born December 23, 1929, in Herrin, Illinois, daughter of John and Maggie Bione.
She graduated from Herrin High School. She was married to Fantier B. Ervin on June 6, 1948. They moved to Lakeland, Florida, in 1970. Mr. Ervin passed away January 13, 2002.
Jeanette was married to Walter J. Palmer March 20, 2003, in Lakeland, Florida, and resided at Grasslands until her death.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, John L. Ervin, Sr. (Kathy) of Tampa, Florida, and daughter Cynthia L. VanLandingham Thaler (Roland) of Gainesville, Florida; four grandchildren, Eric VanLandingham, John Ervin II, Jason Ervin and Samuel Ervin; brother-in-law Donald Bender, nephew David Bender (Sue), and niece Donna Evangelous (Ralph).
Jeanette was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, and was an accomplished dancer. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Grasslands Golf Club, and the Lakeland Elks Lodge.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Dolores Bender.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 23rd at 11:00 am at The First Presbyterian Church in Lakeland, with a reception to follow. Interment at the Bushnell National Cemetery will be held later.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family at
