GRACE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GRACE MARY GIUSTI.
MARY GIUSTI
WINTER HAVEN - Grace Mary Giusti, 91, of Winter Haven passed away on September 15, 2016. She was born in Bronx, New York on March 15, 1925. She moved to Florida in 1971, and settled in Winter Haven in 1996. She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Giusti was preceded in death by her husband, Ettore Giusti. She is survived by her two sons, Dr. Richard Giusti and Edward E. Giusti; two daughters, Adrianne Giusti and Norma Salvati; ten grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Monday, September 29th, from 10-11a.m. with a funeral service following at 11a.m. Both will be held at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home in Auburndale, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2016