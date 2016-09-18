MARY ANN WORTMAN, 88
LAKELAND - Mary Ann Wortman passed away on September 15, 2016, with family members at her side.
It was a peaceful death while receiving the last rites of the Catholic church. Born in Omaha Nebraska to Martin and Gertrude (Shymanski) Herek.
She married Joseph Wortman on April 25, 1954. While Joe was serving in the military, they lived in what was then West Germany, which allowed travel to many different countries and cities. An involved member of the Church of the Resurrection Catholic Parish, Lakeland.
Mary was a very giving and with her leadership, organizing and fund-raising skills, spent many years of her life volunteering for several different charities. She was devoted to many church and civic organizations and held many leadership roles throughout civic and military community.
Mary held offices of Vice President and President twice of the Military Council of Catholic Women in Germany, and continued throughout her life to hold leadership positions in different councils as she and Joe moved around in the military. She organized many dinners and fashion shows locally here in Lakeland. Also a member of the Military Wives club in various locations, she was President, Vice President and Secretary at different times.
Mary taught religious education and was involved in various children's activities while in San Antonio, TX, and Germany in the 1970's.
She served as President of the PTO at Santa Fe High School, Lakeland.
Mary was a member of Lakeland's Meet and Greet club since 1981, and twice President.
Mary was also a member of the Greater Federated Woman's Club since 1981, and also was President for 3 years. She was President of the Catholic Charities board twice.
She was a member of the Lakeland Symphony Guild, Board member, Auxiliary Board Member. Mary served twice as President of the Guild.
She always had a wealth of experience and knowledge to share with others and was a leader wherever she served.
She also was a skillful bowler, an avid bridge player, enjoyed sewing, and spending time with her family. Mary touched many lives and she will be deeply missed.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Gertrude Herek; husband, Joseph Wortman; sister, Geraldine McGee; and brother, Walter Herek.
She is survived by her children, Martin (Jill) Wortman, NY and Mary Jo (Wally) Sorensen, VA; 6 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2016, from 6 to 8 pm at the Church of the Resurrection, 3720 Old Hwy 37, Lakeland, 33813. A funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, September 21, 2016, at 1 pm, also held at the church. A reception will follow at Grasslands Golf and Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to American Red Cross Disaster Relief or Talbot House.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2016