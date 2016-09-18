Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for REV. JOHN ARTHUR VENLET LAKELAND - Rev. John Arthur Venlet. View Sign

REV. JOHN ARTHUR VENLET



LAKELAND - Rev. John Arthur Venlet, at age 84, was promoted to heaven's glory on September 16, 2016, as a result of Jesus Christ's death on the cross on his behalf in payment for his sin, and John's decision of faith in Christ as his personal Savior for forgiveness of sins and life eternal on Friday, July 13, 1940.

Rev. Venlet was born the son of John C. and Effie L. Venlet on February 17, 1932, at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, MI. He attended Dickinson Elementary School and graduated from Ottawa Hills High School in 1950. He also graduated in 1954, from Houghton College, Houghton, NY with a BA degree majoring in Bible and the Grand Rapids Baptist Theological Seminary in 1957, with a BD degree. In 1982, he received the 'Alumnus of the Year' award. He was ordained to the Gospel ministries in November, 1960 by his home church, Calvary Baptist Church of Grand Rapids.

Rev. Venlet was married to high-school sweetheart, Delores (Dee) Boyd, at Calvary Baptist Church of Grand Rapids on June 5, 1953. Together they served as missionaries with High School Evangelism Fellowship, Inc. (Hi-BA Clubs) in New Jersey and Long Island, NY from 1957-1962, and with Word of Life Fellowship, Inc. (Local Church Ministries) in the Mid-Atlantic States from 1963-1997. John was inducted into the Word of Life Hall of Fame in May 2012.

John was instrumental in the early years of Word of Life Bible Clubs, writing and editing Bible studies and developing the first Quiet Time Diary, now used around the world. Besides having evangelistic activities for the teens, he loved sports and began the Word of Life Basketball Marathons in 1966. Cheerleading and Pep Band competitions were later added involving hundreds of thousands of youth around the world. He provided the leadership for Word of Life Family Day Spectaculars with fifteen-twenty eight thousand people at Hershey Park, PA and Great Adventure, NJ. All of these events were for the purpose of fun and evangelism.

In retirement years the Venlets established a ministry known as Athletes Empowered Ministries. This involved over twenty years with Baseball Chapel at Frederick, MD (Orioles) and Lakeland, FL (Tigers), Plant City, FL Spring Training (Reds) and coordinating the CanAm League (Ind.) and Atlantic League (Ind.). His ministry also included volunteering at the Compassion House, First Baptist Church at the Mall, Lakeland, FL where John served as chaplain. He also served as a deacon and substitute Sunday School teacher. John also presented the Gospel at the Juvenile Detention Centers in Polk County, FL with Youth for Christ and mentored inmates at the South County Jail at Frostproof, FL and in other prisons across the state of Florida. John also served as evangelist with the Word of Life Nehemiah Network Health Care teams to Romania 2001-2007 and Guatemala in 2003.

Evangelism and seeing others come to know the Jesus he loved was John's greatest desire. To God be all the glory!

Rev. Venlet is survived by his wife of 63 years, Delores Boyd Venlet; four children, David J. Venlet (Bunny), Douglas J. Venlet (Tina), Cheryl L. Black (Paul) and Kristen J. Wharton (Jeff); three granddaughters, Rachel Mazzella (Drew), Jessica Venlet, and Ashley Danner (Matt); and great grandchildren, Faith, Ethan, and Samantha Mazzella and Elias and Owen Danner. He is also survived by one sister, Janice E. Winn (Jim) of Jenison, MI.

A memorial service in celebration of Rev. Venlet's life will be held at the First Baptist Church at the Mall, 1010 E. Memorial Blvd., Lakeland, FL at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 24th. The family will receive guests beginning at 10 a.m. Remembrance gifts can be made to Word of Life Local Church Ministries, P.O. Box 600, Schroon Lake, NY 12870, or First Baptist Church at the Mall Compassion House, P.O. Box 90669, Lakeland, FL 33804-0669.



