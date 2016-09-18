CHARLES JOSEPH McGUIRE, 86
LAKELAND - Charles Joseph McGuire, age 86, passed away September 9, 2016. He was born July 20, 1930, in Loogootee, IN the son of Charles Current McGuire and Hazel Rebecca Tedrow. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He was a maintenance mechanic for Monier Tile company and was of the Catholic faith.
In addition to his parents Mr. McGuire was preceded in death by his brothers, Patrick, James, and Thomas McGuire. He is survived by his children, Rebecca Marie Morgan-Dymock (David), Michael Wayne McGuire (Martha), Charles Joseph McGuire II, and Martin Allen McGuire (Debbie); sister, Mary Norris (Robert); brother, John Michael McGuire (Jean); 7 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2016