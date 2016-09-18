JOHN DAVID
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN DAVID "JD" DIXON.
'JD' DIXON, 75
LAKELAND - John David 'JD' Dixon, 75, of Lakeland, made his exit from this earthly life on September 12, 2016. He was born September 8, 1941, in Lakeland, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Cornell; father, Frank; aunt, Susie Pearl; and grandmother, Mattie Davis.
JD loved the Lord, and gospel music. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching football, and playing with his dog, Jazz. JD was a natural teacher about life and finances.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 49 years, Susiette; one daughter, Candace Y. Stone, Port St. Lucie, Florida; grandson, Jerome A. Stone, III, Tallahassee, Florida; brother Eddie Lee Johnson, Upper Marlboro, Maryland; and sister, Janice Myers Smith, Liberal, Kansas; and a host of cousins; nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
The wake was held on Saturday, September 17, 2016, at New Bethel AME Church. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. at New Bethel AME Church, 2122 Martin Luther King Avenue, Lakeland, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2016