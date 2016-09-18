RALPH H. 'RICK' SHEELER, JR.
LAKELAND - Ralph H. 'Rick' Sheeler, Jr., 70, was born on April 14, 1946, and passed away September 15, 2016, at the Bartow Center.
Rick is survived by his brother, Raymond M. Sheeler of Milledgeville, GA; sisters, Marsha D. Bunker of Calhoun, TN and Karen E. Smith of Mulberry, FL; and companion of 9 years, Sue Starfas of Lakeland.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2016