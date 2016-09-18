MARIO LOIK

Obituary

MARIO
LOIK, 83

WINTER HAVEN - Mario Loik, 83, died 9/13/16. Memorial service at 11am Sat. 9/24/16, at Lena Vista United Methodist Church. David Russell Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com