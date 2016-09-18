HAROLD D. HEATH

Obituary

HAROLD D.
HEATH, 92

WINTER HAVEN - Harold D. Heath passed on 9/16/16. Visit. Thurs. 9-10am at Ott-Laughlin, Winter Haven. Graveside svc. Thurs. at 10:30am at Rolling Hills Cemetery.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2016
