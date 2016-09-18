WILLIAM BRITO LAKELAND - William 'Bill' "BILL" Brito

Obituary

WILLIAM
'BILL' BRITO

LAKELAND - William 'Bill' Brito, 93, passed away 9/15/16. He is survived by his loving family. Gentry Morrison Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2016
