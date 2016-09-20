Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALBERT E. MORRIS. View Sign

ALBERT E.

MORRIS, 84



WINTER HAVEN - Albert E. Morris, age 84, passed away Friday, September 16, 2016 at Winter Haven Hospital in Winter Haven.

Born Friday, May 6, 1932, in Olar, SC, Mr. Morris was a resident of Eaton Park and Alturas, Florida for over 50 years, moving from Olar, South Carolina. He was an electrician who worked for and retired from the W. R. Grace / Cargill Mines after 45 years of loyal service. He was a Past Worshipful Master of the Highland City Masonic Lodge.

Albert was preceded in death by his Parents, J.P. Morris and Carrie Bell Morris, sisters, Seleda Morris and Verna Mae Sanders, brother, Bernice Morris, nephews, Donald Sanders, Thomas Sanders and Johnnie Sanders. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Nellie Morris, son, Rickie Morris, daughter, Vickie Morris Bordner, brothers, Joe P. Morris, Jr., Olin Morris, Gary Morris, sisters, Francis Gandy, Gladys Duckworth, grandchildren, Jenae Williams, Joshua Morris, Michael Propst, Samantha Williams, Sean Ackart, 8 great grandchildren, nephews, Charles Morris and David Ike Morris.

Family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Thursday, Sept-ember 22, 2016. Funeral service will be held Friday, September 23, 2016, at 10:00 A.M. at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland.

