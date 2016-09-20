BERNARD A.
CAMPBELL, 81
WINTER HAVEN - Mr. Bernard A. Campbell, 81, passed away at home on September 14, 2016.
Bernie was born on July 24, 1935, in Rising Sun, Indiana to Bernard and Irene Campbell. He had a 40 year career with Inland Container Corporation and retired as general manager for the Orlando plant. He was a resident of Winter Haven for 22 years. Bernie enjoyed boating, water skiing, NASCAR, and golf. He loved spending time at the beach and vacationing in the Florida Keys.
Bernie was preceded in death by his son, Todd Campbell. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his daughter, Brandi Rosales of Laramie, Wyoming; and his brother, Cecil Wayne Campbell of Manton, Michigan.
To celebrate Bernie's life, the family will receive friends at their home on Thursday, September 22, 2016, at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, Florida 33823.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2016