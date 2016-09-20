ESSIE MAE
MOBLEY, 94
WINTER HAVEN - Essie Mae Mobley, age 94, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2016.
She was born February 1, 1922 in Lyons, GA, the daughter of Albert and Dovie Jordan. She was a homemaker, a member of the Eastern Star and of the Baptist faith.
Essie was preceded in death by her husband James Carlyle Mobley, whom she married April 24, 1937 in Bartow, FL.
She is survived by her son: James A. Mobley, granddaughters: Kimberly Franks and Michelle Murray, great grandchildren: Caitlin, Mackenze, Austin and Dalton.
Graveside Services are Friday, September 23, 2016 at 3:00 pm at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens, Auburndale, FL.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2016