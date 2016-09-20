THOMAS LEWIS
GRIFFIN, 89
7/11/1927 - 9/17/2016
LAKELAND - Thomas Lewis Griffin, age 89, passed away Semptember 17, 2016, at L.R.M.C.
Mr. Griffin was born in Russell, Arkansas on July 11, 1927. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force (Korea). He worked for Mobil as the production shipping superintendent (Nichols Plant) for 35 years and attended Trinity Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years Jean Griffin, daughters Linda (Bruce) Britt, Brenda (Mike) Gillooley, son Bruce (Lori) Griffin, four grandchildren Travis, Josh, Jennifer & Joe, four great grandchildren Ella, Claire, Griffin & Henry.
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 22, 2016 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-1300 Hwy. 60 E., Mulberry, Fl. 33860. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2016