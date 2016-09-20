MAXINE
JOHNSON, 86
LAKELAND - Maxine Johnson, 86, passed away Sept. 17, 2016.
Mrs. Johnson was born in Samson, AL on Dec. 1, 1929. She moved to Lakeland from Alabama in 1957, where she worked in home healthcare. Mrs. Johnson had a heart for the needy, and enjoyed cooking and entertaining friends and family. She was of the Methodist faith.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her children, Pat Barton (Mike), Wayne Baine, Emmett Baine (Barbara), Faye Haulk, Beverly Brock and Byron Baine (Cheryl); companion, Leslie Costine; sisters, Euna Faye Holley, Penny Eleanor Brewer and Kate Strickland; 13 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Delores A. Lambert.
Visitation will be Wed. from 10-11 am at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Funeral services will follow at 11 am at the funeral home, with interment to follow at Oak Hill Burial Park.
