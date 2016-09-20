DOLORES G. KIDD

Obituary

DOLORES G.
KIDD, 88

WINTER HAVEN - Dolores G. Kidd, 88, died 9/18/16. She is survived by a loving family. Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Auburndale.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2016
DOLORES KIDD
Click name above for additional details at:
www.ottlaughlinfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements under the direction of:
Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
2198 K-Ville Ave | Auburndale, FL 33823 | (863) 967-8558
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com