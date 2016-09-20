RONALD EUGENE MADDOX LAKELAND - Ronald Maddox

Obituary

RONALD EUGENE
MADDOX

LAKELAND - Ronald Maddox, 65, passed on 9/12/16. Survived by wife Patricia; sons Brad, Brent & Chris; daughter Cindy Killingsworth, 15 grand & 1 grt. grandchild.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2016
