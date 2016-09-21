EUGENE C.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EUGENE C. MOYER.
MOYER, 76
WINTER HAVEN - Eugene C. Moyer, age 76, passed away on Sept. 14, 2016. Born on March 7, 1940, he was a master certified technician.
He is survived by his wife Nancy Sue Moyer, of 14 years; one brother: Leon Moyer; two sons: Gene, Jr. II, Terry Thompson; three daughters: Katina Folds, Sherry Selsay, Tammy Conner; 19 grandchildren; also 5 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at First Missionary Baptist Church of Auburndale, FL, 406 Main St., Auburndale, FL, at 11:00 am on September 24th. Food and drinks to follow at 241 Temple Circle W., Winter Haven, FL.
Condolences may be sent to the family at 241 Temple Circle West, Winter Haven, FL, 33880.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2016