WILLIAM N.
WEYBRIGHT, 89
LAKELAND - William N. Weybright, 89, of Lakeland passed away peacefully at home on September 17, 2016, surrounded by those who loved him.
He is preceded in death by Mary (Munger) Weybright, daughter. William is survived by Jean E. Weybright, wife of 59 years, by his children Thomas A. Weybright (Narges), Robert J. Weybright (Mary), Amy Smit (Weybright, Roy Munger, 9 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and many lifelong friends.
We appreciate the caring and compassionate support of Cornerstone Hospice team; especially Sandy.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to
.
David Russell Funeral Home, Lakeland.
David Russell Funeral Home
2005 Bartow Rd
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 616-1131
Published in Ledger from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2016