GENEVA STONE

ROBINSON

6/25/1932 - 9/17/2016



WINTER HAVEN - Geneva Stone Robinson, age 84, passed away peacefully at home on September 17, 2016.

She was preceded in death by her husbands: Johnnie Jr. Stone and William E. Robinson. Geneva was born in Birmingham, AL. She was a retired Realtor, homemaker, and a loving, devoted mother.

She is survived by her three daughters: Diane Fioramanti, Bari Stone Howland, and Denise Paetzold; her son: Johnnie Jr. Stone II; three grandchildren: Crystal Fioramanti, Margie Paetzold and Kelly Stoner; and 3 great grandchildren.

Geneva loved the Lord Jesus Christ and is resting peacefully with him now. A 'Celebration of Life' will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2016 beginning at 2 pm at Calvary Baptist Church, Winter Haven, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Good Shepherd Hospice of Auburndale, FL.



