BILL

STINSON, 73



AVON PARK - Bill Stinson of Avon Park passed away Monday, September 19, 2016 at his residence.

He was born December 31, 1942 in Enigma, GA to the late Harry & Gladys Stinson; he lived in Lake Wales from 1970 until 1998 when he moved to Avon Park. He was a retired letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service and a member of the New Harvest Worship Center. He loved to hunt, fish, cook and was an avid reader. He was a devoted family man and loved family gatherings.

Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley McKenzie and a brother, Curtis Stinson. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, LaVerne Hood Stinson; daughters, Angel McGhee of Lake Alfred, Karen (Steve) Calvin of Babson Park and Pam Benson of South Carolina; sons, Chris (Alice) Stinson of Avon Park and Vic (Jan) Jones of Frostproof; sister, Elsie (Carrol) Sparrow of Haines City; brother, Carl (Willene) Stinson of Conyers, GA; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2016 at Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales with Rev. Steve Livingston officiating. Interment will follow at the Lake Wales Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 2906 Sparta Road, Sebring, FL, 33870.

Condolences may be sent to the family and the webcast of the service can be viewed at

www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .







