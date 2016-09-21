Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES R. SMITH. View Sign

CHARLES R.

SMITH, 85



LAKELAND - Mr. Charles R. Smith, 85, passed away at Lakeland Medical Center on September 19, 2016.

Charles was born on July 10, 1931, in Mount Holly, New Jersey. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He had a career as a finishing carpenter and worked on many beautiful homes. He was a resident of Medford, NJ for 45 years and retired to Lakeland, Florida where he lived for 17 years. He loved his wife and was married for 65 years. He enjoyed watching his grandsons play football and was a beloved fan of all at Duff field in North Lakeland.

Charles was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Smith. He is survived by his wife Ann, his daughter, Patricia (Thomas) Arnwine in Medford, NJ, his son Glenn (Beth) Smith of Marlton, NJ, son Brian (Diane) Smith of Wellington, FL, son Bruce (Sherry) Smith of Medford, NJ, and his son Charles (Angela) Smith, Jr. of Lakeland, FL, daughter-in-law Kathy Smith of Atco, NJ. He had 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

To celebrate Charles' life, the family will receive friends at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home on Thursday, September 22, 2016 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony Catholic Church at 820 Marcum Road in Lakeland, FL on Friday, September 23, 2016 at 10:30AM. Interment will follow at Serenity Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .







Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.