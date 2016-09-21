Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JERRY C. BROOKS. View Sign

JERRY C.

BROOKS, 71



HAINES CITY - Jerry C. Brooks, 71, of Haines City passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Sunday September 18, 2016.

Born in Ft. Myers to parents Cecil and Jeanette, Jerry moved to Polk County at a young age, attending Winter Haven High School, eventually settling in Haines City, which was forever home.

Jerry is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 51 years, Sandra Price Brooks of Haines City, son Steven and daughter-in-law Jane Brooks and grandson Matthew of Gainesville, FL. He is also survived by his brother, James Brooks.

Jerry was an avid music lover, able to find depth and meaning in songs from all times; however, there was no comparison to the King, Elvis. Jerry's passion of all things Elvis included collections of all forms of media, memorabilia and t-shirts.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at the Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Haines City. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday September 22, 2016 at the funeral home with burial following at Forest Hill Cemetery in Haines City.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice in Jerry C. Brooks' name.

