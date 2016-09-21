PATTY H.
WEIGEL, 56
12/20/1959 - 9/15/2016
BARTOW - Patty H. Weigel, age 56, passed away September 15, 2016 at home.
Patty was born December 20, 1959 in Plant City, Fl. She moved to Bartow from Lakeland 15 years ago. Patty was a bookkeeper.
Patty is preceded in death by her parents Carl & Ellen (Brazaile) Howell, Sr. and her son Dennis Turner, Jr.
She is survived by her husband Randy Weigel, daughters Ellen Durrett, Nicholle Yarborough, Heather Weigel, brothers Carl Howell, Wayne Howell, sister Mary Morgan and 8 grandchildren.
A celebration of Patty's life will be held Saturday September 24, 2016 at 11:00 A.M. at Bartow First Assembly of God.
