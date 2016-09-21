BARBARA JEAN
|
WEST, 54
LAKELAND - Barbara Jean West, 54, of Lakeland, passed away on September 18, 2016. She was born to parents Woodrow and Betty (Harris) West on June 11, 1964, was a lifelong resident of Lakeland and a member of the Crystal Lake Baptist Church.
Barbara is survived by her parents and her brother Mark; her Uncle Jesse Harris and Aunt Brenda, Aunt Flora Mae West, Aunt Deborah Morales, Aunt Myra West, Aunt Marie Witmar; many cousins and friends.
A visitation will be held 12-1PM on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016 at the Lakeland Funeral Home with a funeral service at 1PM. Interment in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens will follow.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2016