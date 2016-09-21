Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM CLARK DARBY. View Sign



DARBY, 50

8/20/1966 - 9/17/2016



BARTOW - William Clark Darby, 50, died on September 17, 2016, at Winter Haven Hospital surrounded by his family. He was a beloved husband, stepfather, best friend, brother and son. William Darby was born in Cortland, New York on August 20, 1966. He moved to Bartow from Arcadia, Florida with his family in 1974, and remained a Bartow resident for 45 years.

After his car accident in 1984, which rendered him a quadriplegic, he had many triumphs in his life. He graduated from Bartow High School in 1986. He overcame his disability and went on to Polk State College and Travis Technical school where earned a degree in Computer Aided Design. He also became the owner of Bartow Drafting and Design. He was never held back by his disability. He was always giving of himself and always offered kindness and expertise when he was able. His stepsons both expressed that William Darby 'raised them up right.'

William is survived by his loving wife, Naomi Beth Glen-Naffziger Darby and two stepsons, Curtis Andrews Jackson and Kyle Michael Jackson; his mother, Mrs. Judith Clark Darby, Mr. and Mrs. Scott DeGraf (sister Junine); niece, Addison DeGraf of Prospect Heights, IL, Mr. and Mrs. Mark Day (half-sister Jane) of Atlanta, Georgia; Uncle and Aunt, Mr. and Mrs. Ron Duff of Cumming, GA; Aunt, Dorothy Ashworth Russell from Port Orange, Florida and many cousins.

William is preceded in death by his father, William Eugene Darby, MD; his half-brother, William E. Darby II; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Leon Herbert Clark and Rev. and Mrs. W.J. Ashworth.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2016, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 23, 2016, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Spinal Cord Injury Department at Tampa General Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 1289, Tampa, Florida 33601-1289.

Condolences may be offered at:

www.lakelandfuneralhome.com.



