WILLIAM JOSEPH DARNELL

Obituary

WILLIAM JOSEPH
DARNELL, 74

LAKE WALES - William Darnell, 74, passed 9/15/16. Visitation 10:30 with service at 11:30 am Fri. 9/23, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Johnson-Nelson-Gill F.H.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com