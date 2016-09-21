TIMOTHY CRAIG SPIKER

Obituary

TIMOTHY CRAIG
SPIKER, 31

AUBURNDALE - Timothy Spiker, 31, died 9/18/16. Visitation Sat. from 10-11am with Funeral Service at 11am, both at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Hm, Auburndale.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2016
