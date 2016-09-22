|
ALFONSO WILLIAM
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALFONSO WILLIAM BLAKE.
BLAKE, Jr., 84
LAKELAND - Alfonso William Blake, Jr., 84, of Lakeland, FL, departed this life for his heavenly home on Sunday, September 18, 2016.
Born April 22, 1932, in Plant City, FL, Alfonso was the first of three children to the late Dr. Alfonso William Blake Sr. and Rosabelle Wilson Blake. After graduation from Rochelle Senior High School in Lakeland FL, Alfonso continued his education by attending Knoxville College in Knoxville, TN. After graduation, with a Bachelor's Degree in Education, Alfonso obtained a Masters of Education from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) in Tallahassee, FL. Alfonso's career encompassed the classroom as well as Migrant Education and Manpower Programs in central Florida.
Alfonso served his country honorably as a member of the United States Army. He was personally enriched by being a lover of sports, particularly boxing, music and world history. He was also a dedicated father, son, brother, uncle, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Alfonso is predeceased by his sister Dr. Barbara Blake Malone (Clarence). Left to cherish warm memories are his brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Wendell O. Blake (Mildred) of Lakeland, FL, daughter and son-in- law Sherri Blake Hood (Kenneth) of Hampton, VA, son, Alfonso William Blake III, (Trey) of Albemarle, NC, niece, Camille Blake of Valrico, FL, nephew, Michael E. Blake, of Lakeland FL, granddaughter, Kennedy Blake Hood of Hampton, VA, great nephew Michael E. Blake Jr. of Lakeland FL, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A private graveside memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rosabelle W. Blake Academy, 510 Hartsell Avenue, Lakeland, FL, 33815. Charlow Funeral Service is handling arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2016
