Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALFONSO WILLIAM BLAKE. View Sign

ALFONSO WILLIAM

BLAKE, Jr., 84



LAKELAND - Alfonso William Blake, Jr., 84, of Lakeland, FL, departed this life for his heavenly home on Sunday, September 18, 2016.

Born April 22, 1932, in Plant City, FL, Alfonso was the first of three children to the late Dr. Alfonso William Blake Sr. and Rosabelle Wilson Blake. After graduation from Rochelle Senior High School in Lakeland FL, Alfonso continued his education by attending Knoxville College in Knoxville, TN. After graduation, with a Bachelor's Degree in Education, Alfonso obtained a Masters of Education from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) in Tallahassee, FL. Alfonso's career encompassed the classroom as well as Migrant Education and Manpower Programs in central Florida.

Alfonso served his country honorably as a member of the United States Army. He was personally enriched by being a lover of sports, particularly boxing, music and world history. He was also a dedicated father, son, brother, uncle, and grandfather.

In addition to his parents, Alfonso is predeceased by his sister Dr. Barbara Blake Malone (Clarence). Left to cherish warm memories are his brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Wendell O. Blake (Mildred) of Lakeland, FL, daughter and son-in- law Sherri Blake Hood (Kenneth) of Hampton, VA, son, Alfonso William Blake III, (Trey) of Albemarle, NC, niece, Camille Blake of Valrico, FL, nephew, Michael E. Blake, of Lakeland FL, granddaughter, Kennedy Blake Hood of Hampton, VA, great nephew Michael E. Blake Jr. of Lakeland FL, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A private graveside memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rosabelle W. Blake Academy, 510 Hartsell Avenue, Lakeland, FL, 33815. Charlow Funeral Service is handling arrangements.







ALFONSO WILLIAMBLAKE, Jr., 84LAKELAND - Alfonso William Blake, Jr., 84, of Lakeland, FL, departed this life for his heavenly home on Sunday, September 18, 2016.Born April 22, 1932, in Plant City, FL, Alfonso was the first of three children to the late Dr. Alfonso William Blake Sr. and Rosabelle Wilson Blake. After graduation from Rochelle Senior High School in Lakeland FL, Alfonso continued his education by attending Knoxville College in Knoxville, TN. After graduation, with a Bachelor's Degree in Education, Alfonso obtained a Masters of Education from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) in Tallahassee, FL. Alfonso's career encompassed the classroom as well as Migrant Education and Manpower Programs in central Florida.Alfonso served his country honorably as a member of the United States Army. He was personally enriched by being a lover of sports, particularly boxing, music and world history. He was also a dedicated father, son, brother, uncle, and grandfather.In addition to his parents, Alfonso is predeceased by his sister Dr. Barbara Blake Malone (Clarence). Left to cherish warm memories are his brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Wendell O. Blake (Mildred) of Lakeland, FL, daughter and son-in- law Sherri Blake Hood (Kenneth) of Hampton, VA, son, Alfonso William Blake III, (Trey) of Albemarle, NC, niece, Camille Blake of Valrico, FL, nephew, Michael E. Blake, of Lakeland FL, granddaughter, Kennedy Blake Hood of Hampton, VA, great nephew Michael E. Blake Jr. of Lakeland FL, and a host of other relatives and friends.A private graveside memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rosabelle W. Blake Academy, 510 Hartsell Avenue, Lakeland, FL, 33815. Charlow Funeral Service is handling arrangements. Published in Ledger from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Republic of Ireland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com