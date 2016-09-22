DONALD KEITH
TIBBETTS, 72
LAKE WALES - Donald Keith Tibbetts, age 72, was called home by the Lord on Sunday, September 18, 2016, after a long battle with cancer.
Born on August 6, 1944 in Meriden, CT, he was the son of the late Rev. Benjamin David Tibbetts and Dorothy (Gray) Tibbetts. Don was the owner of both D & L Computers and Tibbetts Insurance Agency, in Lake Wales, which he operated for 36 years. He was a member of the Bartow Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, a longtime member and past president of the Lake Wales Kiwanis Club and past Lieutenant Governor of Kiwanis District 29. He also served as treasurer of the Lake Wales Band Association and served on the Board of Directors for the Lake Wales Passion Play.
Don is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda Wiecek Tibbetts of Winter Haven, his six children: Stephen Tibbetts, Susan Totman, Catherine Davidson, Brian Tibbetts, Donald Tibbetts, Jr., and Chris Tibbetts; and 18 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Marilyn Bryant.
The family will receive visitors at 2 pm on Friday, September 23, 2016 at the Bartow Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 205 E. Stanford Street, Bartow, 33830. The funeral service will immediately follow at 3 pm.
Don's chief concern in this life was for the salvation of others. To that end, in lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial gifts be made to Geneva Classical Academy, 4204 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland, 33813. Condolences to the family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2016