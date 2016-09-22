EDWARD
DON 'TRACE' HARVEY, III, 47
HIGHLAND CITY -Edward Don 'Trace' Harvey, III, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2016 in Highland City, Florida. He was 47.
Born to Edward Don Harvey, II and Betty Sue Nix, in Winter Haven, Florida on July 23, 1969, he has been a lifelong resident of the area. He was Christian by faith.
Trace was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his sons, Branden L. Harvey of Roanoke, Alabama and Dustin E. Harvey of Franklin, North Carolina; his daughter, Kaitlin A. Wright of Winter Haven; three grandchildren; his mother, Susan Nix Gallo of Lighthouse Point, Florida; a brother, Justin F. Gallo of Venice, California and a sister, Teresa A. Gallo of Los Angeles, California.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 24, 2016 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven, Florida, followed by a reception and inurnment of the cremated remains at Lakeside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Nova Southeastern University College of Psychology c/o Dr. Susanne Marshall, Director of Development, In memory of Edward Don Harvey III (Trace), 3301 College Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33301.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2016