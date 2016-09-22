WILMA JEAN
MATNEY, 85
LADY LAKE - Wilma Jean Matney, age 85, of Lady Lake, Florida, formerly of Highland Fairways, Lakeland, Florida, passed away on September 17, 2016.
Wilma was a retired Registered Nurse, and an avid and accomplished golfer.
She is preceded in death by her former husband, Nelson E. Campbell Jr.
Wilma is survived by her husband, Charles Matney, daughter: Cristi Corley, step-daughter: Kristine Hobson, and son: Nelson E. Campbell III, 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 2-3 PM on Saturday, September 24, 2016, with funeral services starting at 3:00 PM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 5740 South Pine Avenue, Ocala, Florida 34480.
Expressions of condolence may be made at
forestlawnocala.com
Published in Ledger from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2016