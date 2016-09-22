WILMA JEAN MATNEY

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Wilma, I just want to thank you for being such a good wife..."
    - Loretta Wilson
  • "My Dear Willie, You are gone from us for now, but you will..."
    - Pat Graziano

WILMA JEAN
MATNEY, 85

LADY LAKE - Wilma Jean Matney, age 85, of Lady Lake, Florida, formerly of Highland Fairways, Lakeland, Florida, passed away on September 17, 2016.
Wilma was a retired Registered Nurse, and an avid and accomplished golfer.
She is preceded in death by her former husband, Nelson E. Campbell Jr.
Wilma is survived by her husband, Charles Matney, daughter: Cristi Corley, step-daughter: Kristine Hobson, and son: Nelson E. Campbell III, 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 2-3 PM on Saturday, September 24, 2016, with funeral services starting at 3:00 PM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 5740 South Pine Avenue, Ocala, Florida 34480.
Expressions of condolence may be made at
forestlawnocala.com

Published in Ledger from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2016
Wilma Jean Matney
Click name above for additional details at:
www.forestlawnocala.com.
Arrangements under the direction of:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
5740 South Pine Ave | Ocala, FL 34480 | (352) 622-8181
Funeral Home Details
Powered By Legacy.com