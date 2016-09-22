Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BARNEY M.

ALFORD, Jr., 94



LAKELAND - Barney Millan Alford, Jr. passed away on September 20, 2016.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Barney Millan Alford Sr. and Gladys Bell Alford and his wife Clara Jean Parker Alford. Survivors include his son Mark Alford (Paula), Lake Wales, FL, grandsons, Daniel Alford (Brandi) Rapid City, SD and David Alford (Melissa) Crawfordville, FL, great grandchildren Clara and Noah Alford, Crawfordville, FL, daughter, Ann Hodges (Joe), granddaughters, Ashley and Molly Hodges, Georgia.

Barney was born on June 3, 1922 in Pensacola Florida. He enlisted in the United States Army and was a veteran of World War II. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge at Parkers Cross Roads where he was awarded the Silver Star for Gallantry in Action and he received a battle field promotion to Lieutenant. After the war he attended the University of Florida where he graduated with a Degree in Horticulture. He returned to Pensacola where he operated Lee Floral Gardens. He was a member of Mcilwain Memorial Presbyterian Church. He moved his family to Lake Wales, Florida in 1965 to become the Horticulturist at Bok Tower. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Lake Wales. During retirement he enjoyed fishing with friends and traveling to numerous countries to visit their botanical gardens.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the Lake Wales Charter Schools Foundation - Homeless Program.

Graveside service will be held 10:00AM Thursday, October 6, 2016 at the St. Johns Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida.

Marion Nelson Funeral Home Lake Wales handling arrangements.







454 S Buckmoore Rd

Lake Wales , FL 33853

Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales , FL 33853
(863) 676-2541

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close