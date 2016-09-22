ROBERT M.
BAILEY, 83
Minister
LAKELAND - Rev. Robert M. Bailey, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 19, 2016. He was born in Blairsville, Pa.
Robert served as a minister in the Florida United Methodist Conference.
Robert is survived by his wife of 60 yrs, Franki Jean Bailey; daughters, Deborah (Dennis) Swineford, Rhoda (Charles) Morgan; son, John (Naomi) Bailey; sister, Gwen (Ed) Clawson; 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, 1:00 - 2:00pm at Lake Gibson United Methodist Church, 424 W. Daughtery Rd., Lakeland. Funeral services to begin at 2:00pm. Interment will follow at Serenity Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asbury Seminary Scholarship Fund, Good Shepherd Hospice or Florida United Methodist Children's Home.
Arrangements by Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2016