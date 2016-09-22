WILLIAM DAVID
MOONEYHAM, 89
TEMPLE TERRACE - William David Mooneyham, 89, of Temple Terrace, FL, passed away Monday, September 19, 2016.
He was born May 6, 1927 in Opp, AL. David served in the US Navy during WWII and had a 40 year career in the printing industry.
Survivors include his beloved wife of almost 69 years, Geraldine 'Jerry' Mooneyham; sons, Mitch-ell (Betty Ann) Mooneyham and Dennis (Donita) Mooneyham; daughter, Beverly Mooneyham (Ritch) Plummer; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at 1 p.m., with a service beginning at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 24th at Blount & Curry, Terrace Oaks Chapel, Temple Terrace. Interment with Military Honors will take place 11 a.m., Monday, September 26th at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's memory to LifePath Hospice, 11150 N. 53rd St., Temple Terrace, FL 33617 or to The General Council of the Assemblies of God, 1445 N. Boonville Ave., Springfield, MO 65802 ATTN: U.S. MAPS or by visiting www.giving.ag.org . Words of comfort may be expressed at
www.blountcurryterraceoaks.com .
Blount & Curry Funeral Homes - Terrace Oaks Chapel
12690 North 56th Street
Tampa, FL 33617
813-988-9200
Published in Ledger from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2016